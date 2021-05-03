Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Boosted by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.4% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $376.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

