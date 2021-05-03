Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.77. 999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,011. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $102.56 and a 12-month high of $183.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

