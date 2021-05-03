Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 99,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.86. 130,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

