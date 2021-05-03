Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

VTIP opened at $51.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

