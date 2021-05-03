Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 30.5% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $385.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.66 and its 200 day moving average is $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.