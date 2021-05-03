Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $217.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

