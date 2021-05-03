Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

