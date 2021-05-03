Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.82 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Wedbush lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.67. 1,176,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,059. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 17,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $3,136,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,799 shares of company stock valued at $40,694,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

