Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.04)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $82.5-84.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.010-0.020 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.67. 1,064,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,073. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.33 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,799 shares of company stock worth $40,694,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.