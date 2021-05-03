Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VXRT traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $959.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of -0.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

