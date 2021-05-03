Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Veeco Instruments also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million.

VECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.