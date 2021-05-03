Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $34,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $5,705,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 63,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,800.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $282.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.79 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.