Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 56,850 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 206.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

