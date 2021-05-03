Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $107.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

