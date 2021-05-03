Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 34,844 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Horizon by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 103,317 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 192,922 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 665,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,446. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.