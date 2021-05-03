Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 31.6% in April

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

VERB opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 194.59% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

