VeriDocGlobal Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 36% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $302,619.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00070496 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003097 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VeriDocGlobal is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,413,347,722 coins. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

