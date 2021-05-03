Versant Capital Management Inc Buys New Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $6,656,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $1,897,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.74.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.