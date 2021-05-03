Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

APPH stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.