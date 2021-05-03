Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 111 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $106.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.93. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,197 shares of company stock worth $2,096,298 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

