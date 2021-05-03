Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 283 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,833.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

