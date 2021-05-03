VIBE (VIBE) Hits One Day Volume of $55,241.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. VIBE has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $55,241.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

