VIDT Datalink Trading Up 22.4% This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001833 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $50.46 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.00852803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.46 or 0.09786602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00046622 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

