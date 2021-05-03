VIG (VIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1,651.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,045,671 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

