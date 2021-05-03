Vijay Tammara Sells 29,991 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vijay Tammara also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 3rd, Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $15.68. 278,239,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,234,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

