Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Viking Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.