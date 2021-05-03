Village Farms International (VFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.26 million.

Shares of TSE:VFF traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.39. 38,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,051. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$25.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.53.

VFF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

