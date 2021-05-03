Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIRX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

VIRX opened at $10.80 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

