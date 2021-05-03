Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

