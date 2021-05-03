Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

VVOS opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

