Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $220,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 328,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -103.30 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

