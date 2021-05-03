Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $31.71 on Friday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

