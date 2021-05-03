Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 209,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,097. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 194,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $899,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,433.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

