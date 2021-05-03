Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Gap Up to $46.27

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.27, but opened at $47.96. Vroom shares last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 1,931 shares traded.

VRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,630.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,568,377 shares of company stock worth $59,031,312 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Vroom by 1,028.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 352,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 321,520 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

