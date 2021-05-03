Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. AlphaValue raised Wacker Chemie to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$159.00 during trading on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

