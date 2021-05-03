Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.