WandX (WAND) Price Up 79.9% This Week

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. WandX has a market capitalization of $393,155.99 and $4,073.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WandX has traded up 79.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00073059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.37 or 0.00891235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,491.01 or 0.09569867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00099077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00046542 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

