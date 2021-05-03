Warburg Research Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIE. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

FIE stock opened at €63.30 ($74.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €67.82 and a 200-day moving average of €67.21. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

