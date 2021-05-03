Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,252 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of -288.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

