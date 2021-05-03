Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

