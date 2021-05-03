Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $81.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.