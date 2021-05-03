Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 196 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 17.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $4,780,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

AMGN opened at $239.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.07. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

