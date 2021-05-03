Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

