WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

