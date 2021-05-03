Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 236.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after buying an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after buying an additional 354,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after buying an additional 246,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $252.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.91. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

