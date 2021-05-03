Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 288,748 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,156 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

