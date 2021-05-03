Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $548.99 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $508.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

