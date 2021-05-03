Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 6,608 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 419.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Match Group by 171.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $155.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.80, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.64.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

