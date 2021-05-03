Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Harley-Davidson was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

4/21/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $55.00.

4/21/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $54.00.

4/21/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00.

4/20/2021 – Harley-Davidson is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/15/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Harley-Davidson is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Harley-Davidson is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson will be focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. It envisions achieving $115 million savings from the restructuring actions, beginning this year. While Harley-Davidson is taking aggressive steps to counter challenging demographic trends, it will take time for the firm to achieve the desired results. Further, significant investments associated with product innovation and digital advancement is likely to put strain in the already weak financials of the company. Rising debt levels and high competition are other concerns. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/31/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

NYSE HOG opened at $48.37 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Harley-Davidson Inc alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after buying an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $102,777,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $66,511,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.