Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $280.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.63.

DHR stock opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average is $230.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

